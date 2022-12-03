scorecardresearch
In a first, female cheetah at Kuno preys on Nilgai calf

Until now, Asha and the male brothers Freddie and Elton have killed only cheetals.

One of the Cheetahs that arrived from Namibia at Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI/File)

Asha, one of the eight cheetahs that were flown to India from Namibia and settled in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, was seen feeding on a Nilgai calf on Saturday morning. This is the first record of the cheetahs preying on species other than cheetal (spotted deer).

A few days earlier, Asha, named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, became the first female to make a successful hunt (cheetal) at Kuno. The Nilgai hunt takes her number of kills to three.

Asha was spotted this morning by the monitoring team. She had already killed the Nilgai calf, weighing approximately 25-30 kg.

All eight cheetahs are currently in various compartments of a larger enclosure at Kuno. The forest department is awaiting a kill from the other cheetahs, named Oban, Savana, Sasha, Sayyaya and Tbilisi. The male cheetahs are aged between 4.5 years and 5.5 years, while the five female cheetahs are aged two to five years.

India’s cheetah reintroduction project, worth Rs 96 crore, is the first time in the world that a large carnivore has been translocated from one continent to another.

The cheetahs had been kept in quarantine bomas (enclosures) so far to prevent them catching infections from other animals. They were released into larger enclosures in a staggered manner, with Freddie and Elton being the first.

