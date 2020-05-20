Khandwa Collector transferred on BJP legislator’s demand

Khandwa has so far reported 165 positive cases and nine deaths.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Khandwa has so far reported 165 positive cases and nine deaths.(AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A day after a BJP legislator accused Khandwa collector Tanvi Sundriyal of alleged negligence in handling COVID 19 challenge in the district, the government late on Tuesday transferred the IAS officer to Bhopal.

BJP MLA from Pandhana constituency Ram Dangore wrote to the Chief Minister on Monday demanding that the 2010 officer be transferred for her failure to contain the spread of the infection.

“Khandwa is passing through a sensitive phase. The collector is hiding death toll,” the legislator alleged in the letter and wondered why the intelligence department not apprising the CM of coverage by media, social media and public. “One more positive case has been reported in my constituency we need a new collector for better monitoring,” he said.

Sundriyal was transferred as executive director of Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO). Khandwa has so far reported 165 positive cases and nine deaths. The bureaucrat could not be reached for her comment. Incidentally, she had not allowed liquor shops to reopen in the district though the government had permitted it.

