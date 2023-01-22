scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
‘Accha hisaab liya jayega’: Former CM Kamal Nath to MP police ahead of polls

Responding to Kamal Nath's remark, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said only a frustrated person can speak in such a language.

Kamal Nath CongressMadhya Pradesh former chief minister and Congress president Kamal Nath
With the assembly elections due in Madhya Pradesh this year, the state’s former chief minister, Kamal Nath, has stoked a fresh controversy by allegedly warning all police personnel to be on their toes as they will be audited soon, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing a public rally in Niwari on Saturday, Nath was quoted by ANI as saying: “Acha Hisab Liya Jaaega (Everyone will be pulled up). Elections will be held in eight months and I want to tell everyone not to be aggressive or fearful. All the police officers should listen with their ears open that everybody’s account will be taken in the upcoming elections.”

Responding to Nath’s remark, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan told ANI, “Sometimes he [Kamal Nath] calls himself the future CM or starts reading the ‘Panchang’. Only a frustrated person can speak in such a language. They [Congress] never fulfilled the promises they made in their manifesto and are now showing false dreams.”

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Kamal Nath has shown his “undemocratic emergency mindset”.

“This is not the first time Kamal Nath has tried to intimidate the police officers and the administration. In August 2021, he made similar statements. We also remember the ‘Aag Laga do‘ statement,” said Poonawalla.

In a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spreading the message of ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’, Poonawalla said, “This kind of mindset displays that it is not ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ but ‘Dhamki ki Dukaan’. Congress has always believed in an emergency mindset, in intimidation, revenge, and vendetta politics. This is what the party is exactly displaying in Madhya Pradesh as well.”

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should further answer if the party supports such statements or condemns it,” said Poonawalla.

Citing the open threats given by the former Madhya Pradesh CM to police officers and administration, Poonawalla asked if this is the situation when the Congress party is out of power, what would be the condition if they come to power.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 17:43 IST
