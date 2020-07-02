Kamal Nath’s was a government of corrupt: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia said “they have tried to sully my image…tiger abhi zinda hai.” Scindia said “they have tried to sully my image…tiger abhi zinda hai.”

In his first direct attack on senior Congress leaders and former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said they were hurt because the Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh.

Describing the Kamal Nath government as “brashton ki sarkar” (government of the corrupt), Scindia said voters will respond in the Assembly by-elections for 24 seats, all of which will go to the BJP. He alleged that the 15-month-old Congress government used every corrupt means to remain in power.

Referring to the social media campaign launched by the Congress against him over last couple of months, he said “they have tried to sully my image…tiger abhi zinda hai.”

The former union minister said in his 20-year-old political career he never bothered about himself. He accused Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of doing little to provide relief during the corona pandemic, and claimed he had done a lot through Scindia Foundation even though he himself contracted the infection.

“Congress is restless (without power),” he said, adding that the oldest national party has stayed away from people. When told that the Congress observed the 100th day of the BJP government as `Black Day”, Scindia said the Congress should observe the day the Emergency was posed as Black Day.

