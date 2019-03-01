Rise above ideology or face consequences: Kamal Nath to body that links NGOs, state govt

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has warned employees of Jan Abhiyan Parishad (JAP), a body meant to serve as a bridge between NGOs and the state government, to rise above their perceived ideological inclinations and work in the interest of the state — or face consequences.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has given the body three months to get its act together or risk consequences, including closure. He gave the ultimatum to the employees when they met him on Wednesday in the wake of reports that the government was set to wind up the body. The CM is the ex-officio chairman of the body, which was set up during the Congress regime in 1990s.

Armed with a list of names and video recordings, the CM said that JAP was used as a political organisation during the BJP regime, and said the “truth was there for everyone to see”.

“Should such an organisation be tolerated? Should the CM continue to be chairman of a body which used government funds to further political organisations? The employees of the body should introspect whether their activities are on right path,” Nath said. “There are lakhs of unemployed persons and if 500 more lose jobs I won’t be bothered,” he warned.

Later, he said he sympathised with them, but that won’t stop him from taking a hard decision. He said he would review their activities in three or four months.

After the Congress defeated the BJP in the recent Assembly polls, the state government has put JAP’s activities on hold. The decision has kept nearly 30,000 students, who had enrolled for a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) course started by the body, on tenterhooks. The classes for the course, affiliated with a university based in Chitrakoot, used to be held every Sunday.

BJP leader Rahul Kothari, reacting to Nath’s warning, said the body was set up by the Congress, but the BJP used it for development activities and for taking government’s initiatives to people.

“If it chooses to wind up the body, the government will scuttle development and make hundreds of people jobless,” he said. The Jan Abhiyan Parishad was started during Digvijaya Singh’s government in 1997. It is registered under the Madhya Pradesh Registration of Society Act. The CM is the ex-officio chairman while ministers and members of NGOs are members.

The executive council is headed by the chief secretary and secretaries of five departments are its members. A full-time executive director is member-secretary of both councils.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress had repeatedly complained to the Election Commission that the JAP and coordinators employed by it across MP were working as agents of the then ruling BJP. More than 500 JAP coordinators working on contractual basis had been regularised before the model code of conduct for the elections had kicked in, the Congress had alleged.

The Congress had also claimed that the BJP had blatantly misused the body over the last few years by staffing it with people ideologically inclined to the RSS and the BJP. Citing Narmada Seva Yatra and Ekatma Yatra, taken out in the last couple of years, and the recent elections, the Congress alleged that the JAP coordinators worked to further the interest of the BJP.

In January, the Congress government removed JAP executive director Dr Dhirendra Pandey. Former JAP vice-chairman Pradeep Pandey, who resigned after the BJP lost the elections, has refuted the allegations, claiming that everything was done according to rules.

State Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot recently told The Indian Express that complaints about financial irregularities and wasteful expenditure against the body had been received, but the final call on the future of JAP would have to be taken by the CM.