JAYS worker arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani for ‘defaming’ BJP MP

A worker of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has been arrested while six others booked in two separate cases registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani and Dhar district each, for calling Gajendra Singh Patel, a sitting MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), “Adivasi ke naam par kalank” and “BJP kaa dalal” on social media.

Office bearers of JAYS have alleged that the district administration acting under political pressure has put the youth identified as Sunil Solanki under preventive detention and sent to jail citing “law and order” and further misled its office bearers who were trying to secure his release.

Sunil Solanki, along with others, made the comment allegedly in response to an article posted by Gajendra Singh Patel on social media on calling August 9 — which is celebrated as ‘International Day of World Indigenous Day — as a conspiracy to divide India’. The FIR was registered on July 20 on a written application made by Kailash Kaskale who in his complaint stated named seven people including Sunil Solanki and Mukesh Rawat who were identified with their addresses, while the address of others remained unidentified.

Kaskale in his applications stated, “Giving complete support to Sunil Solanki, Mukesh Rawat, Sunil Tomar, Ritesh Singh Bhil, Raja Rohit Dawar and Mukesh Arya also made indecent comments on social media against the respected Member of parliament. These social media posts that went viral are mythical, baseless and untrue. These posts have angered the entire tribal community.” Kaskle also demanded stringent action against such ‘anti-social’ elements citing that their comments have disturbed peace and angered the entire community. Kaskale further added that failing to take stringent action will result in intense protest by the tribal morcha of BJP.

Based on the application, Barwani police booked Solanki and six others under sections 500 (Defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and 505-b (With intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public). While in such cases, the accused is not arrested and instead given a notice by the police to refrain from such acts in future, Solanki was issued a notice but then slapped with preventive detention under section 151 of the IPC and then sent to jail on the orders of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

When asked about the police action, town inspector of Barwani police station, Rajesh Yadav said, “Solanki was issued a notice but considering that he was not sorry for his act and there was a chance that he might resort to such post on social media after allowing him to go, he was arrested under 151 of IPC.”

Not only have the members of JAYS questioned the preventive detention, but founding member of JAYS, Vikram Acchaliya said, “The police came to his house at 1 am, snatched his cell phone away, abused him and took him to the police station. When our office bearers tried to secure his release, they were misled by the officials.” Acchaliya further pointed out: “We are not supporting their comments but the police should work as per the constitution and not buckle under political pressure.”

Further, Kishanlal Badole, who had met the SDM on Tuesday, to secure Solanki’s release alleged that they were asked by the SDM to publicly apologise to the MP and resolve the issue. “The SDM told us to ask Solanki and others, especially Mukesh Rawat, to apologise to the MP. After this, we went to the collector, who told us that since it’s an issue under the jurisdiction of the SDM, he would be of little help.”

However, when contacted SDM Barwani, Ghanshyam Dhangar, he said, “Whether to apologise or not is their personal matter. The accused has been sent to jail to avoid a law and order situation in the district. The action has been taken after taking cognisance of the law and order situation and it is neither politically motivated or motivated for any other reason.”