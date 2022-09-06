Internal audit points to big gaps in MP’s Integrated Child Development Scheme ration supply

An internal audit report by Madhya Pradesh government has pointed to large-scale irregularities – from fictitious beneficiaries to non-existent supply trucks – in the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), the Centre’s flagship nutrition programme that focuses on children under six, nursing mothers and adolescent girls through distribution of take-home ration (THR) and cooked meals.

Additional Chief Secretary, WCD, Ashok Shah told The Indian Express that findings of the draft report will be verified before it is finalised.

For the report, the auditors reviewed THR component of ICDS distributed to 11.98 lakh beneficiaries — 24% of total beneficiaries — and found that in 2020-21, ration worth Rs 110.83 crore was distributed to fake beneficiaries.

As part of THR, raw ingredients or pre-cooked packets are distributed to beneficiaries – children between eight months and three years, pregnant and lactating mothers and Out-of-school Adolescent Girls (OOSAG).

Shah said: “While the report pointed out that trucks shown for distribution of THR were registered as other vehicles, MP Agro [the department that undertakes distribution of ration] in a written reply had clarified that it was a clerical error and trucks were used for the distribution. Similarly, in April this year, the Centre, based on recommendation of MP government, had stopped THR distribution to out-of-school adolescent girls. It was decided that instead of giving them THR, those coming to schools should be given midday meals.”

According to the 36-page internal report, on verification at anganwadi centres, only three adolescent girls were found to be registered across 49 anganwadi centres in eight districts, as opposed to the state’s MIS portal, where 63,748 girls were registered, of whom ration was ostensibly distributed to 29,104 adolescent girls.

The Centre had earlier urged the state WCD Department to conduct a baseline survey by April 2018 to identify OOSAGs. With the baseline survey not completed by February 2021, the WCD Department instead estimated the figure at 36.08 lakh.

However, the report noted, the Education Department had estimated only 9,000 OOSAGs in 2018-19. The report said WCD Department finally accepted that the figure had been inflated by around 5.5 lakh.

The report noted that 1,125.64 metric tonnes of THR costing Rs 6.94 crores was distributed through trucks, but during verification of the registered vehicles it was found that these trucks were registered as motorcycles, cars, autos and tankers. In some cases, the purported trucks did not exist in the database.