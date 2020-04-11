Indore man, detained under NSA for attacking cop, tests COVID-19 positive

Indore: The screengrab of the video clip shows the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. Subsequently, he returned to the spot with reinforcement. Indore: The screengrab of the video clip shows the constable running away as the mob chased him while throwing stones at him. Subsequently, he returned to the spot with reinforcement.

One of the four accused persons booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over attacking a police constable in Indore last week has tested positive, forcing jail and police authorities in Madhya Pradesh to be on the alert.

As NSA detainees are not kept in the jails in the district to which they belong, two were taken to Jabalpur jail and two to Satna jail. A top jail officer told The Indian Express that one of the two persons to be kept in Jabalpur prison had showed coronavirus symptoms on the way and both were taken to the isolation ward in Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur.

While the 30-year-old has tested positive, the other accused tested negative but will be kept in quarantine for some more time, ADG (Jail) Gaziram Meena told The Indian Express. He said Indore police has been informed and the police personnel who accompanied the accused will also be quarantined.

Unlike Jabalpur, the other two NSA detainees were, however, shifted inside the jail in Satna. While the two have been quarantined, the police are awaiting their test results. It’s not clear when the duo in Satna jail gave their samples.

The four were among a group of residents of Chandanpura locality in Indore who are accused of chasing away a constable when he tried to stop them from violating lockdown restrictions. They wanted to buy vegetables disregarding orders from the district collector. The constable had returned with reinforcement.

