After 107 days in jail, Indore bangle-seller who was assaulted by mob gets bail

Tasleem Ali, who was beaten up for allegedly concealing his identity while selling bangles in an Indore locality, was granted bail on Tuesday by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Ali has spent 107 days in jail since he was arrested on August 24 on charges of molestation and forgery after allegation of using a forged document and subsequently, for molesting a minor when he had gone to sell bangles in Indore’s Govind Nagar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ehtesham Hashmi, Ali’s advocate called it “a victory of the constitution.” “Justice Sujoy Paul in his order sheet has observed that Tasleem was beaten by hooligans and then a cross FIR was registered after his complaint. There was deliberate attempt made by the prosecution to delay the bail process stating that his bail might tamper with evidence or he might elope as he hails from UP,” the advocate added.

Hashmi also alleged that there were deliberate attempts by senior ministers in the state and policemen to delay his release. He added that the High Court judge has granted bail to Ali noting that all evidence has been collected and a chargesheet has been filed.

In a video that went viral on social media, the 25-year-old was seen being beaten up by men who accused him of harassing women on the pretext of selling bangles on the occasion of Rakhi, and warning him to not set foot again in a “Hindu kshetra (area)”. The next day, the minor daughter of one of the accused had accused Ali of sexual harassment.

The four who were arrested for assaulting him — Rakesh Pawar, Vivek Vyas, Rajkumar Bhatnagar and Vikas Malviya — were charged with dacoity, hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity on the ground of religion, and rioting. All four of them are now out on bail.

Also Read | Before attack on bangle-seller, how fault lines hardened in Indore

Speaking about the incident, Ali had earlier told The Indian Express, “As soon as I called out for buyers, a man grabbed me and asked my name. First, I told him ‘Bhura’, the name on my voter ID card. When he asked if I was a Muslim and I said yes, he again asked for my name. I hesitated and then said, Tasleem. He started beating me up, asking how I could come to their area. He called some other people and they too hit me… They said how had I come to the locality despite being a Muslim, and that I was misbehaving with their mother and sisters.”

In her complaint against Ali, the girl had alleged he came to their house around 2 pm, when her father was away, and identified himself as Golu, showing a “half-burnt” Aadhaar card. “We began purchasing bangles from him. As my mother went to fetch money, the bangle-seller looked at me in an indecent way and grabbed my hand, saying ‘I’ll help you wear bangles’. He also inappropriately touched my cheeks.”