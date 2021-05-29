India infamous because of virus, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath alleged that fake Remdesivir injections had found their way into Madhya Pradesh and that many lives were lost because of it. (File Photo)

Days after he created a controversy with remarks about the “Indian variant” of Covid-19, Congress leader Kamal Nath Friday doubled down on his statement that the country had become “infamous” because of the spread of the virus, sparking an ugly war of words with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Nath, the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, also attacked the BJP government for allegedly covering up Covid-19 deaths in the state.

He was speaking at a press conference in Mahiar town of Satna district on Friday.

BJP leaders had got an FIR registered against Nath over his “Indian variant” remarks.

On Friday, Nath tried to clarify his statement by saying the term was used by many countries. He claimed the Centre in an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court had used the same phrase.

Repeating an earlier statement, Nath said: “I was just saying that Bharat is not mahan (great) but it has become badnaam (infamous).”

He said that over 1.50 lakh people had died in MP in a two-month period, 80 per cent of which were Covid deaths.

Chief Minister Chouhan said Nath had lost his mental balance after losing his government.

“Madhya Pradesh’s Congress chief is calling India badnaam. Is Congress shameless? After taking birth on this land, you are calling India badnaam. Does this not amount to being a traitor, or is this the ideology of Congress?” he said.

Chouhan also urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to clarify if Nath’s comments were the also party’s stand. “Did Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi want such a Congress, is this what was taught?” asked Chouhan.

Nath said Chouhan should go to Mumbai and begin an acting career. “I can assure you that Shivraj ji will leave many actors behind,” said Nath.

He alleged that fake Remdesivir injections had found their way into Madhya Pradesh and that many lives were lost because of it.

“In MP today, a new Covid-19 mafia has come into existence. Under Chouhan’s rule, BJP leaders and workers have emerged as Covid mafias. Beds are given to highest bidder and there is black marketing of injections,” said Nath.