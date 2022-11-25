scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

In MP village, Rahul seeks BJP apology for calling tribals ‘vanvasi’

Addressing a public rally in the village, Rahul said, “A few days ago, I heard a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he used a new word ‘vanvasi’, for ‘Adivasi’. It means Adivasis are not the first owners of the country; that they only live in forests.”

Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Modi tribals vanvasi remark, Narendra Modi, BJP, Congress, Indian Express, India news, current affairsCongress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. PTI

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Abhiyan’ from Badoda Aheer village of Khandwa, the birthplace of  tribal icon and freedom fighter Tantya Bhil, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the village as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra and took on the BJP for referring to people from tribal communities as “vanvasis”, or forest-dwellers.

Addressing a public rally in the village, Rahul said, “A few days ago, I heard a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he used a new word ‘vanvasi’, for ‘Adivasi’. It means Adivasis are not the first owners of the country; that they only live in forests.”

The thought behind using the “disrespectful” word may be that once forests disappear under the BJP-led government, tribals will have no place to live, he said.

Rahul also said, “The British hanged Tantya Bhil to curb our freedom movements. And the RSS, which was against the freedom movement, helped the British to kill people (leaders from tribal communities) such as Tantya Bhil and Birsa Munda.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...

Rahul assured the residents that Adivasis will get all their rights when the Congress returns to power. At the village, Rahul offered tributes to Tantya Bhil and then interacted with the family of Sonibai, a fourth-generation descendant of Tantya Bhil.

While the villagers said they were excited to meet Rahul, they have little hope of their main problems getting resolved: houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, water connection, and proper roads. Many residents of Badoda Aheer, a village with a population of 845, say these visits of top political leaders mean little.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:00:49 am
Next Story

Delhi cops look for Walkar’s cellphone in Bhayandar creek

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close