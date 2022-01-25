In MP, Dalit groom rides horse; home attacked, FIR lodged

Written by Iram Saddiqui

The home of a Dalit bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was attacked on Sunday night, allegedly by people from upper caste communities, after the groom took out a wedding procession on horseback.

Police said a Dalit groom was riding a horse for the first time in Ganiyari, a village dominated by upper caste Lodhi Thakur community.

Sagar police said an FIR has been registered at Bunda police station under six IPC Sections, including that of rioting. The FIR names eight people and lists 15 others unnamed. “Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident,” Town inspector, Bunda police station, Manas Dwivedi, said.

To prevent an attack on the wedding party, the groom, Dilip Ahirwar, 27, sought protection from police and Bhim Army.

Almost five hours after the wedding procession left, family members alleged, members of the Lodhi Thakur community allegedly attacked the bridegroom’s home by pelting stones. They also allegedly assaulted family members.

“Minutes after a power outage around 8.30 pm, a group of more than 100 men, carrying sticks, barged inside our house and attacked everyone, including women.” said Permod Ahirwar, 25, who said he received an injury on hand in the attack. “They did not spare even a 60-year-old woman.”

Permod alleged that the assailants damaged a car parked outside the house, “and also vandalised the canopy (mandap)”.

The police said a clash broke out between two families over electric wires. “A few members of the Thakur community objected to the crossing of wires from their area and attacked Dilip Ahirwar’s home in an inebriated state.” Town inspector Dwivedi said.

Devendra Ahirwar (55), groom’s father, alleged that on Monday members of upper caste community “again threatened us”. “No other man from Ahirwar community will ride a horse again,” Devendra said upper caste members allegedly told him.

Union MoS Prahlad Patel met members of both communities on Monday and assured the victim of justice. Patel, Lok Sabha MP from Damoh district, refused to make any comment.