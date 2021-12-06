In Madhya Pradesh, experts meet today on surge in human-elephant conflict

JUST 11 years after the first elephant sighting was recorded in Madhya Pradesh, a seven-member committee of wildlife experts will hold a two-day meeting in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve starting Monday to look for ways to address what officials say is a growing problem of human-elephant conflict. The state recorded a new high of nearly 110 elephants this year.

After Chhattisgarh was carved out over two decades ago, Madhya Pradesh had only seven elephants by 2017, according to official estimates. In 2018, the state became home to a herd of 40 elephants that settled in the tiger reserve — the herd’s count today is 42. This year, another herd of 40 elephants was sighted in Anuppur, apart from 14 elephants in Mandla and 12 in Sidhi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), said: “In Madhya Pradesh, records of the first sighting of elephants began in 2010. Back then, hardly one or two elephants were spotted. But over the years, especially since 2017, their numbers have gone up significantly.”

According to Kumar, the rise in elephant numbers has led to the need to find ways to avoid human-elephant conflict, leading to the formation of the committee. Known as a tiger state, the increasing number of elephants has also led to the first census of the animal being conducted in the state.

India is home to nearly 60 per cent of the world’s population of 50,000 Asian elephants.

Apart from Alok Kumar, MP’s committee of experts includes D Sukumar, an elephant management expert from Bengaluru; B S Annigeri, the field director of Bandhavgarh reserve; Abhilash Khandekar from the state wildlife board, and representatives of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM). The committee was set up on a recommendation from Khandekar after several instances of forest fires were reported in the tiger reserve last year. Forest officials suspect that some of these fires were sparked by villagers to ward off animals, including elephants.

“Elephants are tracing their genetic memory and looking for a safe habitat through their old corridors. In situations when their habitat is threatened, they re-establish their old corridors, which is why they are travelling long distances in search of food and water,” said Anand Shinde, an expert.

Shinde has been studying the movement of elephants in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli where they have been spotted after 300 years — they are believed to have travelled 350 km from Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon.

In MP, officials said, the movement of elephants from Chhattisgarh to the bordering districts of Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat for breeding has increased over the past four years.

“It was like a scene from Discovery channel,” said Makkhanlal Choudhary, a resident of Phulwari Tola village, 7 km from the Chhattisgarh border, in Kotma tehsil of MP’s Anuppur district. He was describing the sighting of a herd of 40 elephants on September 27.

“Spotting elephants has become routine over the past three years. But this was the first time that we saw such a large herd trampling our fields for nearly two months in search of food,” he said.

Nearly 700 farmers of 15 villages in Kotma tehsil had to face the brunt of elephant movement this year. In all, the administration paid them over Rs 40 lakh in compensation for the damage caused to crops and nearly 20 houses — the highest such package ever in the district.

So far, at least nine deaths have been reported in the state due to human-elephant conflict. “Our communities have been here for three generations and elephant sightings were unheard of in the past. But now, not only have they become more frequent, the herd sizes are getting larger. The herd that came in September stayed for 54 days,” Choudhary said.

Officials said it was the second herd to come to Anuppur this year from the neighbouring Manendragarh district of Chhattisgarh. In August, a herd of 18 elephants killed three people in Anuppur — a four-year-old boy and his grandparents — before returning to Chhattisgarh. Two other incidents had been reported in April 2020 as well.

Abdul Ansari, Anuppur’s District Forest Officer who tracked the herd of 40, said elephants cover a huge forage area as each requires 150 kg of food and around 200 litres of water every day. “Elephants are now being pushed to forceful migration with disturbance in their natural habitat. It is only the establishment of their old corridors without human intervention that will work as a permanent solution,” he said.

According to officials, forest cover has shrunk after Chhattisgarh was carved out to make way for highways, railway lines, transmission lines and increased human intervention. They have now begun awareness campaigns, including the use of torches and smoke to keep elephants away without causing harm. Pushpendra Nath Diwedi, a conservationist with Wildlife Trust of India who has been working with villagers in Bandhavgarh tiger reserve, said: “Unless the old elephant corridors are restored and preserved, measures taken to avoid conflict will only work temporarily.