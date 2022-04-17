In Khargone, when curfew is relaxed, a mother steps out to look for missing son

Six days since he stepped out after violence erupted in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh over Ram Navami processions, Mumtaz, 65, is still looking for her missing son, Ibraish Khan, 28.

In the days since, she has scanned even the mortuary of Khargone government hospital and looked at the unclaimed bodies.

On April 10, as clashes broke out in Khargone city, the family said, Ibraish left home in Islampura area at 7.30 pm to offer evening prayers. He did not return. After waiting for four days, the family lodged a missing complaint on April 14 at the city’s Kotwali police station.

“The police did not allow us to step out (before that), as curfew was imposed. We would go outside and the police would send us back, saying, ‘chalo ghar jao, woh aa jaega; abhi curfew hai’ (go home, he will be back; curfew is on now),” Ibraish’s cousin, Saina Khan, said.

On April 12, when the district authorities relaxed curfew between 10 am and noon, the entire family moved to different directions to look for Ibraish.

“We searched the jail, rivers, drains…even brick kins. But there is no trace of him,” said Mumtaz, who sets out on foot looking for her son as soon as curfew is relaxed for two hours, twice during the day.

Saina said Ibraish, who did odd jobs, had left home at 7.30 pm for a mosque in Anand Nagar, which had also witnessed clashes that day. “Some of his friends and people from the locality who had last seen him said Ibraish was held by some policemen, but that they do not know what happened after that,” she said.

With 148 people arrested so far in connection with the clashes, Saina and her family first went to Kotwali police station to check the list of arrested men. They were told by police that Ibraish does not feature in their list of people arrested in connection with the violence.

As Ibraish did not return even after three days, the family started going out of home to look for him in the two-hour window when curfew restrictions were relaxed.

Mumtaz said, “We just want the police to tell us if he is alive… He has a wife and small child who are waiting for him to return.”

Rohit Keswani, Superintendent of Police in charge of Khargone, said, “We have found an unclaimed body and also have some people referred to a hospital in Mandleshwar. We will take the family for identification soon. We have also received another missing complaint and the police are probing these cases.”

He said had the person been arrested or detained by police, they would not have registered a missing complaint on

it.

The family, after having searched the hospitals and streets of Khargone, are now visiting MY Hospital in nearby Indore district where a few other patients have been referred.