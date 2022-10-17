In Gwalior, Amit Shah lays foundation stone for expansion of airport

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior city, took aim at the Congress party, saying its previous government in Madhya Pradesh had stopped all pro-poor schemes.

“Madhya Pradesh had once experienced Congress rule, which stopped all pro-poor schemes. Now, the elections are near. Don’t repeat the same mistake. Believe in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and vote for the BJP,” Shah said after laying the foundation stone for the Rs 446-crore expansion of the airport and launching a Rs 4,300-crore project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

After a debacle in the panchayat elections in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the BJP has launched mega projects in the region to woo voters.

Shah appealed to the people to re-elect the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, which is going to polls in November, next year.

Shah said the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress administration, which held office for 15 months till March 2020, had blocked social welfare schemes meant for the poor, including the PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan accelerated these projects as soon as he resumed power as Chief Minister to make up for the damage done by the Congress administration,” he said.

According to officials, the new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sq metres.

Speaking at the event, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that after the expansion, Gwalior airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft. Scindia said the area of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport will go up to 180 acres from the existing 25 acres after the expansion. It will also be bigger than both Indore and Bhopal airports, he said.