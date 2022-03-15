Hurled stone at liquor vend for dignity of women, kids: Uma Bharati in letter to CM

A day after hurling a stone at a liquor shop in Bhopal, former Union Minister Uma Bharati in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pointed out that she did it for the dignity of women and children of Madhya Pradesh.

In the letter, she explained that it was on the insistence of women that she had gone to Barkheda pathani area in Bhopal to inspect the liquor shop and the adjoining ‘ahaata’. She said the women had been staging protests for the past three years seeking closure of the liquor shop and were given several assurances by the district administration, but the shop was not shut down.

“I inspected the shop and assured the residents that I will speak to the government about it. But as soon as I turned, some women started crying and told me that some men after getting drunk turned towards the women and children residing in these colonies and urinated, leaving them ashamed,” she said.

Bharati said that it was then that she turned back towards the shop, lifted a stone and hurled it at the alcohol bottles with all her strength. “I’m a woman and it was for the respect of crying women that I hurled that stone. The stone was hurled for the women and children of Madhya Pradesh,” she said.