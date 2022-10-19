﻿Hospitals in Madhya Pradesh will now perform Dhanwantri puja every year

Starting from this Dhanteras, hospitals in Madhya Pradesh will be celebrating a special puja of lord Dhanwantri by hospital doctors, students, staff and attend of patients every year, announced state education minister Vishwas Sarang.

Sarang’s announcement comes two days after Home Minister Amit Shah release transliterated medical books of Anatomy, Bio Chemistry and Physiology for 1st year students of MBBS in the state.

Sarang announced that on Dhanwantri jayanti that falls on October 23, this puja will become an annual function in all government medical colleges and hospitals concerned. He further added that it will help in getting people including students, patients and others get closure to their culture.

Dhanwantri Jayanti presently until now has been celebrated in Ayurvedic colleges and dispensaries but it will now be celebrated across 13 medical colleges and it’s affiliated hospitals in the state.