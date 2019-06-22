Toggle Menu
High-security block in Bhopal jail premises to house SIMI men

SIMI activists who are facing trial in different courts in Madhya Pradesh have been shifted to Bhopal central jail for security reasons. All of them are likely to be shifted to the new block by the end of this month.

The egg-shaped complex has three-foot fortified RCC walls, high-end cameras and a watchtower in the middle that reduces the need for extra manpower. Source: ANI/Twitter)

More than two and a half years after eight SIMI activists escaped from the Bhopal central jail, a special high-security block has been constructed in the prison premises to house SIMI members and prisoners involved in serious offences.

The egg-shaped complex has three-foot fortified RCC walls, high-end cameras and a watchtower in the middle that reduces the need for extra manpower. Located separately to ensure segregation, the complex has 37 cells. Each 10×14 feet cell has a 24-foot-high ceiling and attached toilet. DG (Jail) Sanjay Chaudhary told The Indian Express that the complex has only one entrance and the door cannot be opened manually and without authorisation.

