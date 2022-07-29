scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

During her rewilding programme in Kanha, she had torn apart two mannequins put inside her enclosure, said forest department officials.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
Updated: July 29, 2022 2:29:36 am
Sundari, the tigress, while being moved. (Express Photo)

Tigress Sundari who once roamed freely in the wilderness of Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve had been reduced to a captive having too much of human imprints and unfit for rewilding since being moved to Odisha’s Satkosia Tiger Reserve where she spent over a year-and-a-half in an enclosure as the country’s first inter-state tiger relocation programme failed.

Sundari was shifted from Odisha to a seven-hectare enclosure in Kanha Tiger Reserve on March 24, 2021, and when the efforts didn’t yield results, the tigress has been moved to a rescue centre at Bhopal’s Van Vihar, which is likely to be her permanent home. She reached Van Vihar on July 14 where she has been quarantined for 21 days in a two-room enclosure with crawl area.

“Usually, animals take months to get familiar with their new surroundings and keep to themselves during that period or act aggressive when zookeepers come close. But Sundari is not only roaming in her cage but also entered the crawl area which is pleasantly surprising,” said Ashok Kumar Jain, Assistant Director at Van Vihar.

tiger relocation, tigress sundari Tigress Sundari tranquilised before being relocated to Madhya Pradesh.

Van Vihar Director HC Gupta said it was unlikely that she will be put in a zoo. “We usually keep animals born in zoo on display. It’s unlikely that Sundari will be put on display. We will observe her for six-seven months and then see if she is ready for breeding,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...Premium
UPSC Key-July 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘Twin Te...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained |Why India’s first inter-state tiger relocation project failed

But even as she gets familiar with her new environment, Sundari will never be able to roam freely in the wild, point out officials from Kanha Tiger Reserve. Sundari is the second big cat where efforts to rewild failed.

tiger relocation, tigress sundari Sundari was shifted from Odisha to a seven-hectare enclosure in Kanha Tiger Reserve on March 24, 2021.

As a part of the rewilding programme, tigers kept in the enclosure are devoid of human interaction and given live prey which they have to hunt. “Sundari’s hunting skills are intact, in fact we observed that she killed 3-4 spotted deers in one go while one deer is sufficient for a tiger for 2-3 days. She would also remain alert to any human movement near the cage and come very close in case a vehicle passed or a zookeeper came close, while wild animals have an instinct to move away from humans,” said SK Singh, Field Director of Kanha Tiger Reserve.

According to Senior Wildlife Veterinary Surgeon Dr Sandeep Agarwal, who was part of the inter-state translocation project since 2018, Sundari’s changed behaviour was the combined result of her being kept in an enclosure and getting food without hunting.

During her rewilding programme in Kanha, she had torn apart two mannequins put inside her enclosure, said forest department officials.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

3

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

4

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

NCW summons Adhir over Droupadi Murmu remark; FIR in Madhya Pradesh

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Her behaviour has changed, tigress Sundari may not be a free bird again

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Sena’s problem of plenty: ‘Unrest’ in Shinde faction delays Cabinet expansion

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches 4 more locations

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement