Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

He was kind enough to leave child alive: MP HC reduces life term of rape convict

Ramsingh, who used to sell medicines and herbs, was convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl in a tent. According to the court order, on May 31, 2007, Ramsingh lured the girl to the tent by offering her one rupee and raped her.

The counsel for the State opposed Ramsingh's prayer, saying he deserved no leniency.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has reduced the sentence of life imprisonment, awarded to a man convicted of raping a minor, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment “considering the fact that he was kind enough to leave the prosecutrix alive” – the prosecutrix in this case was a 4-year-old girl.

Stating that the criminal appeal by Ramu @ Ramsingh against the 2009 judgement by the Additional Sessions Judge, Indore, who sentenced him to life imprisonment, was being “partly allowed”, the bench of Justices Subodh Abhyankar and Satyendra Kumar Singh, in an order dated October 18, said the appellant should “be made to suffer the period of 20 years in accordance with law”.

His lawyer told the court that Ramsingh had been falsely implicated, that he had already spent 15 years in jail since the time of his arrest, and “his sentence may be reduced to the sentence already undergone by him”.

The counsel for the State opposed Ramsingh’s prayer, saying he deserved no leniency.

The bench, in its order, said, “Considering the demonic act of the appellant who appears to have no respect for the dignity of a woman and has the propensity to committee sexual offence even with a girl child aged four, this court does not find it to be a fit case where the sentence can be reduced to the sentence already undergone by him.”

“However, considering the fact that he was kind enough to leave the prosecutrix alive, this court is of the opinion that the life imprisonment can be reduced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment,” it said.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 04:11:41 am
