scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

HC seeks MP govt response in plea against recovery of damages Act

The Act that was enacted on December 16, 2021, and came into effect on January 4, 2022, empowers a two-member committee through a claims tribunal to recover from the accused the cost of damage to a public or private property during any kind of violence.

After communal clashes broke out in Khargone on April 10, there was extensive damage to private property of members from the both communities. (File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government for its response to a petition seeking to declare Madhya Pradesh Prevention and Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act-2021 as ‘ultra vires to the Constitution’ and the claims tribunals set under it ‘unconstitutional’. The next hearing is on October 11.

The Act that was enacted on December 16, 2021, and came into effect on January 4, 2022, empowers a two-member committee through a claims tribunal to recover from the accused the cost of damage to a public or private property during any kind of violence.

On Tuesday, hearing a petition filed by one Fatima Bi, a two-judge bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Amarnath Kesharwani issued notice to the state government. Fatima’s husband Shajju, alias Shehzad, is an accused in case related to the Khargone communal clashes that broke out during the Ram Navmi procession on April 10, 2022.

In her petition, Fatima has accused the state government of using the law “for depriving citizens of their property and for prosecuting them arbitrarily, furthering the purpose of political vendetta and revenge”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

The petition stated, “Even if a person is named in an FIR, it does not create a sole ground for conviction unless and until the trial in completed and the judgement is passed by the trial court. If any adverse order is being passed by the claims tribunal against the accused then certainly it will create a negative impact on the judgement as the person has already been declared a stone pelter or a rioter without conclusion of the trial.”

The petition also pointed out that “the process of identification, selection and designation of individuals or groups for attaching liability is nowhere explicitly mentioned in this instant legislation which leaves it wide open for gross misuse as has been done by the respondents in this situation. The process can lead to arbitrary action of the legislation which can lead to injustice to any person”.

The petition further stated, “The soul of the Act is by default a tarnished one and factually against the Constitution of India and the provision enshrined within it”.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

After communal clashes broke out in Khargone on April 10, there was extensive damage to private property of members from the both communities. Subsequently, the government announced the first claims tribunal to be set up in Khargone as per Section 4 of Act.

So far, nearly 200 claims have been filed in Khargone tribunal, of which 80 are being heard.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:55:28 am
Next Story

Delhi excise policy: BJP says AAP govt ignored panel recommendations

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement