Guna ‘encroacher’ externed from 6 MP districts

Admitting that he had occupied the land decades ago, Pardhi had moved the High Court against the eviction notices previously served by the administration. (Twitter/OfficeOfKNath) Admitting that he had occupied the land decades ago, Pardhi had moved the High Court against the eviction notices previously served by the administration. (Twitter/OfficeOfKNath)

The Guna district administration has externed Gabbu Pardhi, who had allegedly encroached on government land in Jaganpur Chakk, from Guna, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Bhopal and Ashoknagar districts for one year.

Pardhi had engaged as sharecroppers a Dalit family, whose two members tried to commit suicide and two others were subjected to brutal baton charge by the police who tried to evict them from the land.

Admitting that he had occupied the land decades ago, Pardhi had moved the High Court against the eviction notices previously served by the administration. After the brutal lathicharge was caught on camera, the government had suspended six police officials and transferred the District Collector and SP.

Last week, the administration issued a notice to Pardhi asking why he should not be externed. Pardhi faces 16 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimdation. The notice said that he had terrorised people and they were scared to depose against him in courts.

Pardhi’s wife Nagkanya said the family could not engage a lawyer to defend Gabbu.

