Govt school in MP village to be renamed after Naik Kumar

Naik Jitendra Kumar, the PSO to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, was cremated with full military honours on Sunday at his ancestral village Dhamanda in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

Kumar was among the 13 people killed in a helicopter crash on December 8 in Tamil Nadu’s Connoor. His mortal remains were sent to Bhopal airport, from where an Army team, public representatives and officials assembled to pay their homage. As the remains were taken on the 65-km journey to Dhamanda, many people lined up along the way and on top of buildings to pay homage.

The final rites were performed by Kumar’s son, who is less than two years old.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Kumar’s family in Dhamanda and condoled their loss, and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family and a government job for the Army man’s wife. The CM also announced that the government school in Dhamanda will be renamed after Verma and a memorial will be set up in the village.

“I pay tribute to Jitendra Kumar ji, who was martyred in the helicopter crash. His family will be honoured with Rs 1 crore, his wife Sunita will be given a government job, and a school will be named after Jitendra ji. A memorial will be built in the soldier’s memory in Dhamanda village,” Chouhan told reporters.