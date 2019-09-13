Toggle Menu
Bhopal: 11 dead as boat overturns during Ganesh visarjan; rescue ops underway

Bhopal: 11 dead as boat overturns during Ganesh visarjan; rescue ops underway

Bhopal boat accident: Around 20 people were aboard the two boats which were used to transport and immerse a huge idol in the lake for Ganesh visarjan near Khatlapura.

Bhopal boat accident: Rescue operations are underway. (Express photo)

At least 11 bodies were recovered from the lower lake near Khatlapura in Bhopal Friday, after two boats that were being used for Ganesh visarjan capsized. State public relations minister P C Sharma said six people were rescued. Search operations are underway.

Around 20 people were aboard the boats, which were joined, to transport and immerse a huge idol in the lake.

A crane was used to place the idol on the boats.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

