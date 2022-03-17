Galwan heroes honoured with Sena Medals for exceptional courage and dedication

Sepoy Ganesh Ram of the Bihar regiment’s 16th battalion defended the country with stones, batons and shields in hand-to-hand combat with numerically stronger Chinese troops in the Galwan valley and died in the line of duty on June 15, 2020.

Sepoy Ganesh Hansda and Sepoy Rajesh Orang laid down their life while engaging and disoriented the enemy soldiers, providing time and opportunity for the Indian troops to successfully push back the enemy during Operation Snow Leopard in Ladakh.

Sepoy Ram, Sepoy Hansda, Sepoy Orang and six others were awarded the Sena Medals posthumously for their exceptional courage and dedication. Their family members received the medals on Wednesday at 3 EME Centre in the Madhya Pradesh capital’s Bairagad area. Eight soldiers who fought alongside and survived the face-off at the Galwan valley were also awarded with the Sena Medals.

Operation Snow Leopard was launched in June 2020 by the Army to strategically occupy important heights in the south bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control after news emerged of the Chinese soldiers advancing to Indian territory.

The two-day southern command investiture ceremony concluded under the aegis of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps. Fifty-five Army personnel and 20 units were presented gallantry awards by Lieutenant General JS Nain, commander-in-chief of the southern command.

“Nobody is unaware of Galwan in the country today. Amongst us are the family members of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the motherland in J&K and Sikkim. The sacrifices made by the family members of martyrs will always be remembered. The country will remain indebted to you,” said Nain.

On the evening of June 15, India and China engaged in a face-off in the Galwan valley in Ladakh and lost 20 Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion.

The ceremony started with a march-past by contingents of the Malhar regimental centre, 3 EME Centre and the National Cadets Corps. Displays of a wide array of new-generation combat equipment such as T 90 Bhishma, ICV BMP II K Sarath and K9 Vajra rank along with 15-metre Sarvatra Bridge System truck followed.