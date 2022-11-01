scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Four-year-old girl raped, thrown in bushes in MP’s Khandwa

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man and thrown in bushes after trying to kill her by strangulating in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district.

The child, who was found unconscious in the bushes on Monday, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore.

The incident came to light after the minor was reported missing around 8:30 am on Monday, police said.

During the probe, the police zeroed in on a man, identified as Rajkumar Singh, who was working as a waiter at a nearby dhaba. On Sunday night, Singh, who belonged to the same tribal community as the girl, visited her house to borrow a cot.

Singh slept 100 metres away from the girl’s house and in an intoxicated state, he kidnapped the girl while she was sleeping.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police for Khandwa Vivek Singh said, “During questioning, Rajkumar admitted to kidnapping the girl and raping her before leaving her in the bushes about 1.5 km away from her house.”

The girl was given treatment at Khandwa district hospital, before being moved to MY Hospital in Indore.

According to the police, the accused has also claimed the involvement of another person in the crime, but it was found to be a lie.

A case was first registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC but later sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added.

Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Indore, instructed IG and Commissioner Indore to ensure harshest punishment for the accused. “Mischievous elements who harm the honour of daughters should be punished severely. Criminals involved in such incidents do not deserve pardon. Such elements should not be spared,” Chouhan said.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:48:53 pm
