Four held at garba event in Indore released on bond

Four men who were arrested after members of the Bajrang Dal objected to their presence at a garba event in Indore, were granted bail and released on Tuesday evening after they furnished bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The four men, identified as Adnan Shah, Mohammad Umar, Abdul Qadir and Syed Saqib, were booked under Section 151 of the CrPC. While Adnan and Abdul Qadir studied at Oxford college where the garba event was organised, Mohmmad Umar and Sayed Saqib are said to have purchased passes to attend the event.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Prashant Chaubey, said: “The four men have been released on bail.”

According to Adnan’s uncle Sajid Shah, Adnan was as a volunteer at the event. Sajid said Adnan was stationed atleast 250 metres away from the main ground but a few members of Bajrang Dal asked for his ID. “Adnan told them his real identity, which is when they slapped him, caught hold of other youths and handed them to the police who arrested them. But one thing which all of us, including Adnan, are not able to understand is why were they targeted?” said Sajid.

Bajrang Dal’s local coordinator Tarun Devda has also submitted an application to Gandhi Nagar police station demanding action against organisers of the garba event as it was made into a commercial event. Devda has also alleged that there were around 3,000 people assembled at the event while the permission was only given for 800 people.