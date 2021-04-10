scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Former MP minister, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi dies

The three-time MLA was first elected to the state assembly in 1967 from Indore-1 constituency. He was later elected twice from Indore-3 assembly segment.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
April 10, 2021 4:05:07 pm
Congress leader Mahesh Joshi died on late Friday night. (Source: Twitter/@SevadalMP)

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness, his family sources said on Saturday. He was 82.

Joshi died Friday late night, they said.

Joshi became a state minister in 1985.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames in his home district Indore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed grief over his death.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said Joshi”s death was an irreparable loss to the party.

