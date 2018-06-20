Former Madhya Pradesh CM Arjun Singh wife accuses sons of harassment

The Leader of Opposition termed the allegations against him a BJP conspiracy. Referring to the no-confidence motion he has moved against the BJP government (Representational Image) The Leader of Opposition termed the allegations against him a BJP conspiracy. Referring to the no-confidence motion he has moved against the BJP government (Representational Image)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Arjun Singh’s wife Saroj Kumari Tuesday moved a court in Bhopal accusing her son Ajay Singh, who is leader of Opposition in the Assembly, of harassing her and forcing her out of the family home.

The octogenarian filed a complaint in a JMFC court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, against Ajay and her other son Abhimanyu Singh. “Both my sons have subjected me to domestic violence. They have dispossessed me of my home and refused to look after me, which has forced me to approach the court,’’ she said in a press statement.

The court issued notices to respondents, including Ajay’s wife Suniti, and listed the matter for hearing on July 19.

The Leader of Opposition termed the allegations against him a BJP conspiracy. Referring to the no-confidence motion he has moved against the BJP government, he claimed that whenever he moves a no-confidence motion things like these happen.

“My husband followed Congress principles of protecting women and helpless persons till the end of his life. My sons have set aside the very principles and forced me out of my home. In this condition and at this stage I have to live in different places by leaving my home,’’ she said.

