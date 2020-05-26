Former Congress leader says Scindia will be by-polls face

Jyotiraditya Scindia at Bhopal airport on Thursday. Scindia, who has joined the BJP, filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (Source: PTI) Jyotiraditya Scindia at Bhopal airport on Thursday. Scindia, who has joined the BJP, filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (Source: PTI)

The schedule for by-elections to 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh is yet to be announced but a former Congress MLA — one of the 22 whose rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath government — has created an awkward situation for the BJP by claiming that the polls will be fought in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s name.

Jaswant Jatav, the MLA from Karera constituency, credited the Congress’s stellar performance in the 2018 Assembly elections in the Gwalior-Chambal belt to Scindia, who is currently a BJP Rajya Sabha candidate from MP.

“If there was one leader who challenged Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the region it was Scindia. On the previous occasion Scindia won the seats single handedly, this time he and Chouhan will be on one stage,” said Jatav after meeting Chouhan in Bhopal.

BJP leaders told The Indian Express that it had been conveyed to Jatav to watch his words.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.