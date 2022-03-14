Five in custody for molesting tribal woman in MP, filming act

Two days after a woman was allegedly sexually harassed during the celebration of a tribal festival in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district, three people were taken into custody while two others were also detained for filming and uploading the video of the incident on social media, police said on Sunday.

Police said the three people accused of groping the woman are residents of Alirajpur district. Police have also detained two others – the person who made the video and his friend, both residents of the neighbouring Dhar district – who uploaded the video on various social media platforms after which it was widely shared.

Police took action based on the online video and registered an FIR under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. SP Manoj Singh said, “We learnt of the incident on Saturday afternoon only after the video of the incident went viral. So far no one has come forward to register a complaint but we have taken cognisance of the incident.”