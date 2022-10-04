scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

MP: FIR ordered against Instagram user over dance video shot at temple

The `reel' (short video) had been shot on the temple steps to the tune of hit Bollywood song “Munni Badnam Hui”.

Instagram, Instagram logo,FIR would be registered against a woman for shooting video of a dance on the premises of a temple. (Representational)

A First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against a woman for shooting video of a dance on the premises of a temple in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and posting it on social media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Neha, the young woman who had posted the video on Instagram on October 1, later deleted it and apologized after some Bajrang Dal members took objection.

The ‘reel’ (short video) had been shot on the temple steps to the tune of hit Bollywood song “Munni Badnam Hui”.

The woman has more than four lakh followers on Instagram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

“The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning she did this,” Mishra told reporters here.

“I have directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against her,” said the minister who is also the state government’s spokesperson.

After objections by Bajrang Dal activists, the woman deleted the dance reel and uploaded a new video seeking apology for `hurting religious sentiments.’

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:15:14 pm
Next Story

Study shows Quinoa is better for diabetics than rice: Is it a superfood for blood sugar control?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement