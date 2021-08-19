FIR against BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, wife and son over alleged dowry harassment

Police here have registered an FIR against BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, his wife and their son, after their daughter-in-law alleged harassment for dowry, an official said on Thursday.

The complainant, a resident of Mahadev Parisar locality here in Madhya Pradesh, got married in December 2016 to the son of Mahtab, the Biju Janata Dal MP from Cuttack in Odisha, he said.

She lodged a complaint at a women police station in Bhopal on Tuesday, saying her family had spent a huge sum on her wedding and that she was allegedly being harassed for dowry, the official said on condition of anonymity and refused to share any further details of the complaint.

A case was registered against the MP, his wife and son under Indian Penal Code Sections 498 (a) (subjecting a woman to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, he said.

“We have registered the FIR and started an investigation into the case,” the official said.