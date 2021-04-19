Family of 5 loses 3 members: Indore pastor, wife and son

The first person to show symptoms for the virus was the pastor’s son. (Representational)

On Sunday, an Indore pastor’s family held its third funeral in two weeks after four out of five family members tested positive for Covid-19.

Pastor A J Samuel, his wife Kunjamma Samuel, and son Johnson Samuel died over the course of 10 days.

The first person to show symptoms for the virus was the pastor’s son. The 61-year-old software engineer began running a low-grade fever in the last week of March. Believing it to be nothing more than a common cold, he took medicines from his family doctor for about a week before he and his family got tested for Covid-19 on April 1.

Along with Johnson, his wife Shobi Johnson (56), his 86-year-old father—the pastor of Vandana Nagar Pentecostal Church—and 83-year-old mother tested positive for the virus. Johnson’s son Philemon Johnson (24)—a medical staffer who had had the disease last year and was subsequently vaccinated—was the only person in the family to test negative.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on April 2, his father on April 3 and his mother on April 6. All three died of various complications stemming from the disease—first Samuel on April 7, followed by Johnson on April 16 and Kunjamma on April 17.

Johnson’s brother-in-law Titus Samuel told The Indian Express: “We had to rush all the three to the hospital one after the other.” He said the family spent about Rs 16 lakhs to treat the three but to no avail.

Speaking of Kunjamma, Titus said, “She was a strong-willed lady and kept asking us to take her back home as she felt she was well.” Johnson’s wife Shobi was in home isolation and after 13 days tested negative.