Eye on rural economy, Madhya Pradesh to get cow cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

In order to boost the rural economy, the Madhya Pradesh government is all set to constitute a cow cabinet, which includes officials from seven different government departments announced Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Its first meeting is scheduled to be held on November 22 on the eve of Gopasthami, a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows at a gau-abhyaran or cow sanctuary in Agar-Malwa. According to Deepak Vijayvargiya, Chief Spokesperson for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the decision is aimed at developing an alternative source of rural employment by harnessing the potential of cows and the resources available through it.

The departments which will be a part of the cow-cabinet include Animal Husbandry, Forest department, Panchayat & Rural Development, Revenue, Home department along with Kisan-Kalyan department.

“Industrialisation cannot be the only solution towards providing employment. The economy surrounding cows is a sustainable one which is going on for over 2,000 years. Through this cabinet, the government will provide for sustainable infrastructure for developing a cow-economy to raise incomes in the rural setup,” he said.

He further added that an economy centered around cows in the rural setup will also prove to be an eco-friendly one.

