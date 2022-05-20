‘Encroachment’: 48 houses razed in MP town, two days after fracas

At least 48 houses were demolished in Jirapur town of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Thursday after the authorities identified them as encroachment on government land. This comes two day after stone-pelting was reported on a marriage procession of a Dalit person.

Stones were thrown after an altercation broke out between some members of the Dalit community and those belonging to the minority community.

According to police, the procession was passing outside the mosque around 11 pm on Tuesday when some members of the minority community reportedly objected to loud music being played. Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said that as per statement recorded by the band, they had lowered the volume while passing the mosque.

“But an altercation broke out between members of the two communities and stone-pelting was reported, leaving at least five people, including a six-year-old, injured,” he said. “Based on CCTV footage, we have arrested eight people.”

Sharma said, “Those accused in the case alleged that women from their community faced misbehaviour but we have not received any complaints on that so far.” Six people were initially named in the FIR but based on CCTV footage, police have arrested eight people so far; 21 have been identified as accused. Police have also suspended the arms licence of six of these accused.

Soon after the FIR was registered, people from Jirapur’s ward number 4 were issued notices, identifying their homes as encroachment on government land. This was followed with a public announcement ahead of the demolition drive. On Thursday morning, a team of district officials demolished 18 homes in Jirapur, and another 30 houses were partially demolished, as they were jutting onto the public road, according to officials.

Jirapur’s tehsildar, A R Chiraman, said, “Of the total 48 houses demolished, 18 belong to those who are accused. Another 30 are homes constructed by encroaching areas of the road leading to Mata Mandir, which is public land. They were issued notices yesterday; at least three notices have been issued in the past.”

Asked whether all houses belong to those from the minority community, Chiraman said, “The accused belong to the Muslim community. While 30 encroachments on government road belong people from both communities, since the area is Muslim-dominated, these homes largely belong to those from the community.”

The district administration also conducted a demolition drive in Pipalyakalan village, where stones were thrown, allegedly by some members of Dangi, an influential OBC community, on a marriage procession of a Dalit family.