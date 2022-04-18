Khargone clashes: A week after he goes missing, Ibraish Khan becomes first reported casualty

The body of 28-year-old Ibraish Khan, a resident of Islampura who had gone missing soon after communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, was identified by his family at Indore’s M Y Hospital in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The district administration has identified him as a victim of communal clash, making Ibraish the first reported casualty in the Khargone communal clashes, officials said, adding that the administration is preparing to grant ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to his family.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Ibraish’s mother, Mumtaz had been searching for him in the days following the clashes.

According to the Khargone police, on April 11 they found an injured person in Kapas Mandi, 300 metres away from Ibraish’s house. He was rushed to the government hospital, but was declared dead and remained unidentified, they said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, superintendent of police Rohit Keswani said, “We were told by the supervisor of Kapas Mandi that his guard Kamal Salve had heard a group of men brutally beating up another man in Kapas Mandi. The guard told us that the men kept saying, ‘maaro isko maaro’, but soon after they heard police sirens, they all ran away.”

The SP added that the injured person was rushed to the district government hospital in Khargone, but was declared brought dead on arrival.

“Our teams checked the CCTV footage after learning of the incident, but did not find anything. And since his identity was not established, the body was sent to Indore’s MY Hospital,” added Keswani. He further said that after the post-mortem report revealed that he was attacked on the left side of his head with a blunt object, confirming homicide, an FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at 11.23 pm on April 14 at Khargone’s Kotwali police station.

Ibraish is survived by his wife and an eight-month-old child.