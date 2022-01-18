Domestic violence: MP approves financial aid for women suffering disability

MADHYA PRADESH government on Tuesday approved a scheme to provide monetary assistance to victims of domestic violence who have suffered permanent disability.

Gharelu Hinsa Ki Peedita Ke Liye Sahita Yojna will cover women as well as girls in the state who have sustained permanent disability resulting from injuries inflicted by their blood relatives or in marital relations.

The scheme will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to those who have suffered up to 40 per cent permanent disability, while those who have more than 40 per cent permanent disability will be given up to Rs 4 four lakh.

The scheme was formulated after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of three gruesome instances of domestic violence within a span of 17 days. In all three cases, women had their hands and legs severed by their husbands.

Chouhan not only called these attacks barbaric but also stressed on the need for stringent laws to stop instances. He had asked the DGP to ensure that the charge sheet is filed without any delay ensuring timely justice to such victims.

Additional Chief Secretary of Women and Child Development (WCD) department Ashok Shah told The Indian Express: “It was after these incidents that the Chief Minister had asked for a scheme to be formulated to provide assistance to women who face violence at the hands of their own relatives. The central idea was that the government should be able to step in and provide protection to women who cannot even turn to their own family.”

According to the scheme, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, a victim of domestic violence – be it a married woman or a girl who has suffered permanent disability – can approach the district protection officer or state-run one-stop centre seeking assistance. The victims can themselves or through an application inform the district protection officer about such an instance within one year of the attack. The district protection officer or officials from the one-stop centre will then approach the victim and ensure an FIR is registered in the matter. Subsequently, the case will be put up before a four-member committee, which includes the District Collector and Superintendent of Police. The application will have to be processed with a month of it being received by the district administration.

The compensation amount will be ascertained by the committee after the District Medical Officer, who is also a member of the panel, determines the extent of permanent disability suffered by the victim. The amount will be credited directly to the account of the victim which will have to be linked to her Aadhaar card.

The government will also provide transportation to such victims to reach court for their case hearings.

The cost of the entire scheme will be borne by the WCD Department.

Shah said that beneficiaries of this scheme will also be integrated with existing schemes under the WCD department to allow them to complete education and also help them become independent through skill development programmes.