Digvijaya Singh dares Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Arrest me if I am an anti-national

Two days after Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Digvijaya Singh “anti-national”, the senior Congress leader on Saturday dared the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to provide proof and arrest him or tender an unconditional apology.

On July 19, Chouhan had accused Singh of glorifying terrorists and insulting India and its culture by talking about “Hindu terrorism”, which he said amounted to indulging in anti-national activities. The CM, while addressing mediapersons in Satna, said that by visiting the families of terrorists, Singh was insulting martyrs and jawans, who protect the motherland.

In a sharp retort, Chouhan said he would present himself before T T Nagar Police Station in Bhopal on July 26 and asked the chief minister to provide details to the police to facilitate his arrest, quick prosecution and conviction.

“Because you are the chief minister, it’s your constitutional duty to maintain unity and integrity of the country by acting in cases of treason…By merely making a statement, and not proceeding legally, you are endangering the country’s security,” Singh said in an open letter to Chouhan.

