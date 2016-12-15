MP: 65-year-old man dies in bank queue

File Photo: People stand in long queues to withdraw cash outside the banks in Surat. (PTI Photo) File Photo: People stand in long queues to withdraw cash outside the banks in Surat. (PTI Photo)

A 65-year-old man, suffering from asthma, died while standing in bank queue in Gudar village in the district, police said. The deceased was identified as Kamal Vanshkar, police said.

Talking about the incident, son of the deceased, Shaligram, said, “My father, who suffered from asthma, had gone to the branch of a public sector bank yesterday to withdraw Rs 4,000 at Gudar village under Khaniadhana police station area, which is around 100 km from here.”

“He reached the branch around 10 am and after standing in the queue for around one and a half hour he collapsed and died on the spot,” he added.

According to Khaniadhana police station inspector Jagmohan Tomar, Vanshkar was unwell and he was brought to the bank by his sons and one other person.

“After the post-mortem, we handed over the body to the family members. We are now waiting for the autopsy report,” Tomar said.

