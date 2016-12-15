Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

MP: 65-year-old man dies in bank queue

The man was asthma patient; he had gone to a public sector bank 100 km from his home. After standing in queue for one and a half hour he collapsed and died on the spot

By: PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: December 15, 2016 6:52:14 pm
People stand in long queues to withdraw cash outside the banks in Surat. (PTI Photo) File Photo: People stand in long queues to withdraw cash outside the banks in Surat. (PTI Photo)
Top News

A 65-year-old man, suffering from asthma, died while standing in bank queue in Gudar village in the district, police said. The deceased was identified as Kamal Vanshkar, police said.

Talking about the incident, son of the deceased, Shaligram, said, “My father, who suffered from asthma, had gone to the branch of a public sector bank yesterday to withdraw Rs 4,000 at Gudar village under Khaniadhana police station area, which is around 100 km from here.”

“He reached the branch around 10 am and after standing in the queue for around one and a half hour he collapsed and died on the spot,” he added.

According to Khaniadhana police station inspector Jagmohan Tomar, Vanshkar was unwell and he was brought to the bank by his sons and one other person.

“After the post-mortem, we handed over the body to the family members. We are now waiting for the autopsy report,” Tomar said.

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now