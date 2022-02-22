Declining Covid cases: Madhya Pradesh government lifts night curfew

Chouhan said the low positivity rate was the result of the hardwork put in by health workers and the awareness and contribution of citizens. (Twitter: @OfficeofSSC)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday lifted the night curfew that was imposed in the state following the rapid rise of Omicron cases. The decision to lift the night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan following a review meeting held at state secretariat earlier on Tuesday keeping in view the declining Covid numbers. Earlier on Feb 11, the state had lifted all other restrictions.

Chouhan tweeted, “Covid-19 is completely under control in MP. The positivity rate is less than 1 percent. Looking at these circumstances, the night curfew in the state is been lifted from tonight.”

The state on February 21 reported 521 new positive cases with active cases currently at 6172. Over 67000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the test positivity rate fell to 0.85 percent. A total of 188 Covid-positive patients are hospitalised while 51 of these are in ICU and another 66 are on oxygen support.

Chouhan said the low positivity rate was the result of the hardwork put in by health workers and the awareness and contribution of citizens. He however warned, “Covid-19 is under control but not gone. We should remain aware and follow health advisories issues and wear mask.”

He also asked citizens to celebrate the upcoming festivals of Holi and rangpanchami with caution.

All social, commercial, cultural, political, religious and sports programmes and fairs can be organised in full capacity, the government said. All schools, colleges and hostels were re-opened with full capacity. Restrictions on the numbers of attendees at marriages and funerals were also lifted.