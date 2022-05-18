Day after Neemuch clashes: 10 detained, 5 FIRs filed

A day after clashes broke out in Neemuch city of Madhya Pradesh over a Hanuman idol being placed near a dargah in the Old Kacheri locality, police on Tuesday detained 10 people and registered five FIRs. The police also shifted the Hanuman idol to a temple.

The situation was calm on Tuesday even as Section 144 (CrPC) remained in force. Of the five FIRs, two each were registered at the behest of both communities. Around 2:30pm on Monday, a Hanuman idol was spotted by the members of the minority community near the dargah and they informed the police. Members from both the communities assembled at the site, leading to violence, including arson at a mosque.

Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras to identify those who indulged in the violence.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Neemach Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar said, “The idol had been respectfully shifted to a temple and a flag march was carried out by the police to placate the prevailing tension. The situation was brought under control on Monday night itself and we have not received any distress call since 10pm yesterday [Monday].”

On Monday afternoon, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mamta Khede reached the site and the caretaker of the dargah turned up with papers to prove ownership of the land. As the issue remained unresolved, members from both communities were asked to reach the control room for talks.

“Even at the control room, we repeatedly urged the police to provide us protection. When we stepped out of the control room around 7pm, some men with their faces covered began hurling stones and also set the mosque on fire,” said a local, requesting anonymity.

With the mosque set on fire, stone pelting continued for about 30 minutes in which many people were injured. Fire officials controlled the fire, and the police fired tear teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

The situation was brought under control around 10pm when the district administration imposed Section 144 (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of five or more people.