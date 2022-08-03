scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Day after Jabalpur hospital blaze: NOC had expired, four owners at large, say Police

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
August 3, 2022 3:31:26 am
Locals gather at the site after a fire broke out at a Hospital, in Jabalpur, Monday. (PTI Photo)

The initial probe into the blaze at Jabalpur’s New Life Multi-Specialty Hospital, which left eight people dead and five others injured on Monday afternoon, has found gross negligence, which includes an expired NOC, officials said on Tuesday.

The police on Tuesday booked five people — four partners and the manager of the hospital. While the manager, identified as Ram Soni, has been arrested, the owners are at large, police said.

Police identified the hospital’s partners as Dr Nishit Gupta, Dr Suresh Patel, Dr Sanjay Patel, and Dr Santosh S.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said. He told The Indian Express that the five were booked after an initial probe found “gross negligence” on part of the hospital management. This, he said, included “no proper fire equipment and no planning in entry and exits”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

According to police, investigation found that the hospital was registered in January 2021 and a provisional No Objection Certificate (NOC) for fire granted was valid for one year. An electrical audit conducted in March 2021 noted the fire safety deficiency, including lack of earthing in the generator, police said.

Incidentally, the blaze on Monday afternoon broke out in the hospital’s generator due to voltage fluctuation and soon engulfed the hospital building, blocking the single entry and exit to the hospital, and leading to the casualties, according to police.

In December 2021, a top official said, the fire department issued a notice to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) for cancellation of the hospital’s licence due to non-compliance of fire safety norms. “The CMHO also issued a notice to the hospital in March 2022, but there was no follow-up or compliance over cancellation of licence,” an official told The Indian Express.

On Monday, Fire officials said, there was no escape route left, as the main entry and exit was blocked. The building’s terrace was also not connected to nearby structures, leaving no room for those trapped inside to escape.

Jabalpur collector Dr Ilayaraja T said all private hospital owners have been invited for a meeting “to sensitise them on the need to conduct mock drills”, adding that NDRF officials will demonstrate “what went wrong with New Life hospital and ensure there is compliance on all fire safety norms”.

State government officials said there are 136 private hospitals in Jabalpur, of which 52 were found to have deficiencies in their building planning.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:31:26 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

5

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement