Daughter’s suicide: Ex-minister’s son-in-law held for dowry death

Police on Tuesday arrested the son-in-law of former BJP minister Moti Kashyap, whose daughter died by suicide at her home in Jabalpur’s Adhartal area last week. Mahesh Patle was arrested on charges of dowry death, Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna told The Indian Express.

Kashyap’s daughter, Tripti Patle, 42, who worked as an assistant professor at a government college in Adhartal, was found hanging at her home on January 7. Police said before committing suicide, she had sent a voice note to her elder sister saying she was allegedly being tortured by her husband. SSP Bahuguna said the voice note has been sent for forensic analysis.

Tripti was the youngest of the former minister’s four daughters and had married Patle in 2018 against her father’s wishes. The two had known each other as Mahesh, a BJP worker, would frequent her house when Kashyap was an MLA and then a minister.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kashyap alleged Mahesh used to frequently beat Tripti up under the influence of alcohol. “He would ask her to get Rs 50 lakh from me to set up a business saying, ‘your father has been a five-time MLA and a minister, he has minted a lot of money’. She would not tell me or her mother about these incidents, but opened up to her sisters,” he said

Tripti’s family had in the past tried to resolve the alleged dispute between the couple, Kashyap said.