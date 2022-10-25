Dalit man, parents shot dead in Madhya Pradesh village by neighbours; main accused arrested

A 32-year-old Dalit man and his parents were shot dead at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Tuesday allegedly by members of a neighbour’s family who accused him of stalking the wife of one of the assailants, police said.

The incident happened early morning in Devran village after the wife of main accused Jagdish Patel alleged that her neighbour Manak Ahirwar stalked her, Damoh Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar said.

Armed with a pistol and accompanied by lathi-wielding four other members of his family, Jagdish reached Manak’s house and a fight ensued. “The fight escalated and in the heat of the moment, Jagdish allegedly shot at Manak, his parents Ghamandi Ahirwar (60) and Rajpyari (58), along with his brother,” said Teniwar.

While Manak and his parents died on the spot, his younger brother is undergoing treatment at the Damoh district hospital for a leg injury.

A case was registered against Jagdish and five others on charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Jagdish was later arrested from a nearby village while five of the co-accused are on the run.

Demanding stern action against the accused, BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted: “Atrocities continue on Dalits and Adivasis in BJP-ruled MP with three members of a Dalit family shot dead in Damoh. Others saved themselves by fleeing the village.”

Meanwhile, Congress has constituted a fact-finding committee headed by its Scheduled Caste cell chief Pradeep Ahirwar. “The incident raises a question on the law-and-order situation in the state,” said Congress state president Kamal Nath.

Advertisement

According to a PTI report, Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Shukla, who also visited the village, has directed the district collector to take action against encroachments on government land by the family of the accused.