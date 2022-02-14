Dalit bridegroom in MP plans to ride horse, his home attacked

The home of a 25-year-old Dalit bridegroom was attacked by members of Gujjar community in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district after he announced that he will take out his marriage procession riding a horse and use the services of a DJ.

The attack took place Saturday night in Kachnariya village, hours after Rajesh Ahirwar gave an application to the Superintendent to Police, requesting for protection against members of the Gujjar community in his village who were objecting to his plan to ride a horse in his marriage procession.

Not only was Ahirwar’s house pelted with stones, a tent erected for the wedding was torn apart and food prepared for the guests was thrown away by those who attacked the house. Soon after getting information, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma reached the village late night and booked 38 people under eight sections of IPC and three sections of SC-ST Atrocities Act, 1989. Of these, 11 were arrested while 27 others are still at large, police said.

“It was around 10.30 pm that the house was attacked and we immediately reached the spot and spoke to the family…We have assured all help to the family,” the SP told reporters.