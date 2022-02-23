Madhya Pradesh: Custody of J&K student held on sedition charge extended

The custody of a 17-year-old student from J&K’s Baramulla district, who was arrested last week on sedition charges in MP’s Neemuch district for a social media post related to the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy, was extended on Tuesday as his family’s application seeking early hearing could not be taken up by the Juvenile Justice Board.

According to advocate Gulam Yasdani, who is representing the minor, the family’s application filed on Friday could not be heard on Tuesday as the full bench of three members sits on only two days a week.

“We were hoping that our application will be heard on Tuesday but only two of the three members were present. The full bench headed by a Judicial Magistrate First Class is expected to sit on Thursday and Friday. It will come up for hearing then,” said Yasdani.

After the application was filed on Friday, the case diary and report were sought from the police. The police have submitted their report, and the Juvenile Justice Board is set to hear the matter on Thursday now.

The student was booked and later arrested following a complaint from his college principal on February 14. It was alleged that the student put up a video as his WhatsApp status, which had objectionable contents on the Pulwama attack.

Neemuch SP Suraj Verma had then said that based on the complaint the police had seized the cellphone of the student, who was arrested and later sent to a correctional home in Ratlam after it emerged that he was a minor.

The student’s eldest brother, who is in Neemuch seeking his brother’s custody, said, “He wanted to pursue accountancy… He got admission in Neemuch for the same. But we do not know what happened and how he got the video.”

Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, has urged youths from Jammu and Kashmir in different parts of the country to focus on their education and career, control their emotions and not to write provocative things on social media.

“The objectionable post has hurt the sentiments of people. This is wrong and unjustified,” he said, while adding that sedition charge leads to strict punishment and can ruin students’ career.