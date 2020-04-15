Covid-19: Indore gets over 200 positive cases in a day

Indore, the biggest city in Madhya Pradesh, has also reported 37 deaths so far. Indore, the biggest city in Madhya Pradesh, has also reported 37 deaths so far.

As many as 121 of the 1142 samples sent to Delhi from Indore have tested positive for COVID 19. The reports were received late Tuesday night. Coupled with the 99 results received from local labs, Indore registered more than 200 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike. Out of 1142 samples, the results of 465 have come so far. Out of those 465, only half belong to Indore and the rest to nearby districts.

Forced with a backlog of nearly 1500 samples, the Indore administration was forced to seek the state government’s help in sending a special plane to Delhi with samples. Indore labs can test little more than 200 samples per day.

The number of positive patients from Indore has reached 544, including the sample reports received from Delhi. Authorities said some samples belong to people from nearby districts but admitted that the number is still very high. They said most of the samples tested in Delhi belong to people who are already in quarantine.

Indore, the biggest city in Madhya Pradesh, has also reported 37 deaths so far.

Even Bhopal is faced with a huge backlog of cases and could send samples to Delhi. MP has only seven labs and plans to soon add seven more. A government spokesman said in the longer run the state will have 34 COVID labs.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd