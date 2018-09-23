‘Corruption’ to be main plank of Congress campaign in MP, says Kamal Nath

, the Congress will also highlight the “massive unemployment” in the state, said the Lok Sabha member. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) , the Congress will also highlight the “massive unemployment” in the state, said the Lok Sabha member. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Corruption will be a major campaign plank for the Congress in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due later this year, party’s state chief Kamal Nath has said.

The ruling BJP government is steeped in corruption from the lower rung to the top level, Nath alleged. “We are going to raise many issues, but corruption, especially the Vyapam scam, is going to be our major plank in the Assembly polls,” he told reporters here Saturday evening.

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

“It (corruption) starts at the village-level where poor people have to bribe officials to get their names incorporated in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list to avail benefits of government schemes, and ends up at the state capital in Bhopal,” Nath alleged.

During the forthcoming polls, the Congress will also highlight the “massive unemployment” in the state, said the Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. He said the party will also highlight the rise in crimes against women, claiming that women were feeling unsafe in the state due to “lawlessness”.

The BJP-led state government has failed on all fronts, he alleged, adding that people are waiting to overthrow it.

