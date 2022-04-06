Congress’s Bhopal MLA slams party over Hindu festival diktat

Congress leader and Bhopal MLA Arif Masood has criticised his party for asking its cadres to celebrate the upcoming Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals, saying it set a “wrong precedent”.

Masood said the Congress circular, which asked members to also hold recitals sessions of the Hanuman Chalisa and the Sundarkand during the festivals, was “unnecessary” for a political party.

For its part, the BJP has taken a jibe at both Masood and the Congress, accusing the party of “using Muslims”.

In a move seen as the Congress’ outreach to Hindu voters ahead of the Assembly elections next year, Congress’s state vice-president Chandraprabhash Shekar last week asked party workers to organise ‘kathavachan’ on the two festivals falling on April 10 and 16 respectively.

The letter, which was issued on April 2, said the instructions had come from Congress state president and former chief minister, Kamal Nath. Nath would be addressing the cadres on Ram Navami and also take participate in a special ‘puja’ on Hanuman Jayanti, the letter added.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday, Masood said: “We take all religions along as a political party and if we issue a circular to celebrate Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, then we must also issue one for celebrating Ramzan and festivals of other faiths.”

Soon after circular was issued, several BJP leaders also criticised the Congress and accused it of indulging in “vote bank politics”. Masood said the BJP criticism was a result of the Congress’s giving the ruling party “an opportunity to criticise them”.

“A Hindu voter of Congress will not celebrate Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti just because a circular has been issued,” he said. “My friends, brothers and the people in my constituency have been celebrating these festivals with great enthusiasm. There was no need to issue this circular.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “Muslims are a mere tool of getting votes for the Congress while showing them the fear of the BJP.”

He called Masood’s objection “valid”, but added: “He (Masood) might be also finding it difficult to digest that in a month when they (Congress) would organise iftar parties, the leaders are now visiting mandirs.”

Responding to the criticism, state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said the party “is not scared of BJP’s propaganda”.

“We celebrate Eid, Christmas, tribal festivals… visit Gurudwara and respect all religions alike. Sometimes circulars are issued… sometimes programs are held directly, this is not being done for the first time. We are the party which is called a party of Muslims. We respect and celebrate India’s diversity without interfering in anyone’s religion.”